Here's why Mark Ruffalo replaced Edward Norton as Marvel's Hulk

Edward Norton, who played the Hulk in Marvel's 'The Incredible Hulk' was replaced by Mark Ruffalo after coming to disagreements with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

After the release of the film in 2008, reports emerged which stated that Norton was hard to work with on set, as the actor even insisted on writing the script himself.

"I tried to be like you. I did a big action movie called The Incredible Hulk. You know what went wrong? I wanted a better script," Norton had said during the roast of Bruce Willis.

Feige himself released a statement which clarified why Norton was sacked. "Our decision is definitely not based on monetary factors, but instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members," he said.

Norton’s agent claimed Feige's decision to sack Norton was rather a financial one and called his comments 'mean-spirited, unprofessional, disingenuous, and clearly defamatory'.

Later, in response, Norton released a long statement which read: "Like so many people, I’ve loved the story of The Hulk since I was a kid, so it was thrilling when Marvel asked me to write and help produce an altogether new screen incarnation, as well as play Bruce Banner. I grew up reading Marvel Comics and always loved the mythic dimension and contemporary themes in the stories, and I’m proud of the script I wrote."

"In every phase of production, including the editing, working with Louis Leterrier has been wonderful…I’ve never had a better partner, and the collaboration with all the rest of the creative team has been terrific. Every good movie gets forged through collaboration, and different ideas among people who are all committed and respect the validity of each other’s opinions is the heart of filmmaking.

"Regrettably, our healthy process, which is and should be a private matter, was misrepresented publicly as a ‘dispute,’ seized on by people looking for a good story, and has been distorted to such a degree that it risks distracting from the film itself, which Marvel, Universal and I refuse to let happen. It has always been my firm conviction that films should speak for themselves and that knowing too much about how they are made diminishes the magic of watching them.

"All of us believe The Incredible Hulk will excite old fans and create new ones and be a huge hit…our focus has always been to deliver the Hulk that people have been waiting for and keep the worldwide love affair with the big green guy going strong."