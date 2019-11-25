Here's why Kim Kardashian cried over her 2013 Met Gala outfit

Washington D.C [USA]: Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian went down the memory lane and made a shocking revelation that she had cried the entire way back home after being compared to Mrs Doubtfire at the 2013 Met Gala.

The 39-year-old reality star wore a floral-print gown to the gala event while pregnant with daughter North, now 6.

And she admitted that the negative feedback left her down in the dumps.