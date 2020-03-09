'Her name is Zaya Wade!': Dwayne Wade is proud of his lil girl for coming out as trans

He added by saying, "Once Zaya came home and said, ‘Call me Zaya,’ and ‘I’m ready to take on this,’ I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. It’s our opportunity to allow you to be a voice’."

Zaya has made her first public appearance as a young girl at the Truth Awards, hosted in Los Angels.

For the occasion, the family was seen flaunting perfectly coordinated outfits in green, black and pink, designed by Rich Fresh. In an Instagram post, the designer stated that the designs were partly Zaya's idea.

Dwayne took to Instagram to post Zaya's solo picture. He added a sweet caption for his daughter, which read, 'Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards'

Take a look at the picture: