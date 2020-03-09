'Her name is Zaya Wade!': Dwayne Wade is proud of his lil girl for coming out as trans

The American basketball legend, Dwayne Wade, shared how proud he is of his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya Wade. Dwayne revealed how proud he was of his daughter post her making her first red carpet appearance as a transgender girl.
According to Independent, Wade was on the The Ellen Degeneres Show when he opened up about is daughter saying, "Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home – I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion; Zion, born as a boy – came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya’."
He added by saying, "Once Zaya came home and said, ‘Call me Zaya,’ and ‘I’m ready to take on this,’ I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. It’s our opportunity to allow you to be a voice’."
Zaya has made her first public appearance as a young girl at the Truth Awards, hosted in Los Angels.
For the occasion, the family was seen flaunting perfectly coordinated outfits in green, black and pink, designed by Rich Fresh. In an Instagram post, the designer stated that the designs were partly Zaya's idea.
Dwayne took to Instagram to post Zaya's solo picture. He added a sweet caption for his daughter, which read, 'Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! Last night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards'
Take a look at the picture:
The post garnered 933,074 likes from fans and innumerable comments lauding the little girl's spirit and how inspiring the family is.
