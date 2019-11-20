Henry Cavill says 'the cape is still mine’ as he shuts down rumours of his exit as Superman

Are you missing Henry Cavill as Superman? Don’t worry! The cape is still his.

In a recent interview, Henry Cavill shut the rumors of his exit and said the cape is still in his closet.

DC universe never fails to keep the fans at their toes, guessing and speculating what’s coming next. Weather it’s the stories or the heavy star cast, DC knows how to amuse fans.

Henry Cavill who last seen in Justice League earlier starred in Superman in Man of Steel (2013), later reprised the role of caped superhero in Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice.

Although ever since Justice League, there has been no updates regarding Superman’s upcoming movies. There were rumours going round that Henry Cavil has exit the franchise.

However, we have a good news for fans, Henry Cavill has put the rumors of his exit to rest.

In an interaction with Men’s Health, Cavill confirmed that he has a lot more to offer to fans and is not done playing Superman yet. He also assured the fans that they just have to wait for a while to see him in the superhero avatar again.

Henry Cavill, however, says there is a lot of justice he wants to do to the righteous DC superhero.

"The cape is in the closet. It's still mine." Speaking about why another project is taking so long, he added, "I’m not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into. I want to reflect the comic books. That’s important to me. There’s a lot of justice to be done for Superman. The status is: You’ll see,” said ‘The Witcher’ star.

Cavil who is the most fan favourite Superman, has left us gushing. We can’t wait to see what Henry Cavill and DC has in store for us.

Meanwhile, he will be seen in Netwflix’s upcoming show, ‘The Witcher.’ The show will start streaming on December 20.