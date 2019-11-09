Hellfire Club: Why is this Stranger Things 4 episode reminding us of X-Men?

Stranger Things was the most streamed show last year on Netflix and the writers, the Duffer Brothers, are gearing up for the fourth season of the series already. The makers released a teaser for the fourth season few days back and revealed the title of the first episode “Chapter One: The Hellfire Club” which has increased the excitement of the fans to the peak.
The new title may have various meanings, but for now, fans are assuming that it has a Marvel's X-Men reference. Reason being, the term “Hellfire Club” was used in the X-Men referring to the secret society which had a group of villains. The makers tweeted the first page of the script which revealed the title on twitter and wrote “looking for new members... are you in?”
There are some speculations that Eleven, the protagonist, played by Millie Bobby Brown will turn evil this season and the group of kids will play less role in the show. Besides, Hopper is alive! Well there are a lot of conjectures which can only be cleared once the fourth season is released.
