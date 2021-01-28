HBO Max drops unseen glimpses of 'Mortal Kombat', 'Suicide Squad', 'Conjuring 3' and more

American subscription-based streaming service HBO Max has shared a clip featuring glimpses of the platform's upcoming movies that are making their way to the big screens and the streamer in 2021.

Giving fans a sneak peek into what's coming this year, the streaming platform took to Twitter and revealed the slate of forthcoming movies, which will be releasing on the streaming platform on the same day as their theatrical releases.

The brand new promo gave fans extended looks at LeBron James' 'Space Jam' follow-up, the 'Sopranos' prequel 'The Many Saints of Newark', the Serena and Venus Williams biographical drama 'King Richard' starring Will Smith, the video game adaptation 'Mortal Kombat' and the horror sequel 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'.