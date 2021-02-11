HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' filming set to begin in April

American television network HBO will soon begin filming for the 'Game of Thrones' prequel titled 'House of the Dragon'. The 10-episode series will tell the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before the events portrayed in 'Game of Thrones'.

According to Deadline, during a Television Critics' Association panel on Wednesday, HBO confirmed that the prequel will begin filming in April. The upcoming project is co-created by popular author George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, who will act as co-showrunner alongside Miguel Sapochnik.

Sapochnik has earlier directed some of the most memorable 'GOT' episodes, including 'The Bells', 'The Long Night', and 'Battle of the Bastards'.