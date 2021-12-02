HBO axed first 'Game of Thrones' spinoff after spending over $30 million on pilot: Report

HBO spent a whopping $30 million on the pilot for cancelled 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'The Long Night', a new book recently revealed.

A book titled 'Tinderbox: HBO's Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers' by journalist James Andrew Miller includes one key financial detail about the first abandoned 'Game of Thrones' prequel series.

According to several media reports, an executive working for the company at the time said HBO spent a whooping amount on a pilot episode for a show that isn't expected to ever see the light of day.

"They had spent over $30 million on a ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel pilot that was in production when I got there," former WarnerMedia executive Bob Greenblatt said in the book.

"And when I saw a cut of it in a few months after I arrived, I said to [HBO boss Casey Bloys], 'This just doesn’t work and I don’t think it delivers on the promise of the original series.' And he didn’t disagree, which actually was a relief."

The pilot episode of the unreleased 'Game of Thrones' prequel was reportedly filmed in Northern Ireland in 2019, but was ultimately shelved. However, HBO did announce that a separate series, the upcoming 'Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon', had been given the greenlight.

Just this week, news also broke that Steve Conrad has been hired as the writer and executive producer of a second spinoff series titled 'Dunk & Egg.' There’s also reports that HBO is developing two animated series set in the 'Thrones' universe.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 07:22 PM IST