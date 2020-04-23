'Haunting of the Hill House' Season 2 still on schedule, says creator Mike Flanagan

"The Haunting of the Hill House" creator Mike Flanagan has confirmed that the debut of the upcoming sophomore season of the horror-anthology series won't be affected due to the coronavirus pandemic-led production shutdown.

Titled "The Haunting of Bly Manor", the season two of the Netflix series derives its title from the setting of Henry James' 1898 novella "The Turn of the Screw", which features the story of two orphans looked after by a young governess, who acts as the narrator.

Flanagan, who has also returned to direct the new chapter, was asked by a Twitter user about the status of "Bly Manor" and whether it will be delayed into next year.

The director said the team wrapped work before the shutdown.

"Still on schedule, we wrapped before the shutdown and post production has carrying on from home.

"The show is shaping up wonderfully, I'm thrilled with it. At the moment no reason to think it'll be pushed," Flanagan said, adding Netflix will announce the release date when the streamer is ready.

The second season will be executive produced by Flanagan and Trevor Macy under a multi-year overall television deal they have signed with Netflix.

The first season of the limited series was based on Shirley Jackson's iconic novel of the same name.

It focused on the Crain family, shifting between their past selves living in the spirit-infested Hill House and their present selves dealing with both the psychological and supernatural demons that haunt them.

The cast included Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Paxton Singleton, Julian Hilliard, Violet McGraw, and Timothy Hutton.

Siegel, Jackson-Cohen, Pedretti and Thomas are returning for "Bly Manor".