Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Before his sentencing, Weinstein, who opted not to testify during his New York sexual assault trial, addressed the judge. Speaking in a low voice, of the women who have accused him of misconduct, he said: "I have great remorse for all of you. I have great remorse for all women."

"I really feel remorse for this situation. I feel it deeply in my heart," he added.

In response to the sentencing, Tina Tchen, president and CEO of the Time's Up Foundation, said: "First and foremost, we are grateful for the courage and strength of Mimi Haleyi, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young, who bravely testified in court, and we remain in solidarity with the more than 100 survivors who suffered abuse, harassment, and rape at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. The trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong and we can only hope that today's sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace."

In addition to this, the Silence Breakers, a group of 24 Weinstein accusers that includes Ashley Judd, Lauren Sivan, Rosanna Arquette and Rose McGowan, released a joint statement saying: "Harvey Weinstein's legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist. He is going to jail - but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."