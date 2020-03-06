Harvey Weinstein taken to New York's infamous Rikers jail

New York: Disgraced former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was taken to New York's notorious Rikers Island jail on Thursday, ten days after he was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

The 67-year-old "Pulp Fiction" producer had been in a Manhattan hospital since his landmark conviction on February 24 after he complained of chest pains following the verdict.

Weinstein -- whose films won multiple Oscars -- was transferred to an infirmary ward at Rikers following an operation, his spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, told AFP.

"He had a blockage removed," Engelmayer said. Multiple US media reported that Weinstein had had a stent installed.