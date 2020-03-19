Harry Styles' picture wearing nothing but fishnet stockings crashes magazine website

Former One Direction member Harry Styles has broken the internet again. Fans were floored after British magazine Beauty Papers unveiled their latest cover featuring styles.
The magazine dropped the first glimpse and wrote, "Introducing Mr Harry Edward Styles who collaborated with #beautypapers in an issue that viscerally responds to the shrinking freedoms of our world with an explosion of individuality, creativity, diversity and unity."
However, the announcement didn’t draw much attention that what the pictures that followed did.
The pictures show the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner sitting on a chair wearing nothing but fishnet stockings and loafers. Fans thronged the magazine's website to grab their issues, which led to it being crashed.
"Beautiful People, Thank you for your overwhelming support and apologies for website problems due to such high demand! Confirmation emails are on the way and magazines will shortly follow. All 5 magazine covers include a poster as well as Harry Styles imagery inside", tweeted the mag.
Meanwhile, if you aren’t planning to order it anyway, check out his Instagram, which is as drool-worthy as this cover.
