Harry Styles declines Disney's 'Little Mermaid' live-action

Los Angeles: Harry Styles has passed on playing Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid".

Sources told The Wrap, the singer-actor is a fan of the project but "respectfully declined" essaying the role.

The reports of Styles being in negotiations for the part surfaced in July.

On Tuesday, both AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas incorrectly tweeted that the singer had been cast in the role. Both theatre chains later deleted the posts.

The former One Direction member would have featured opposite R&B singer Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle fame who is on board to play the title role of mermaid Ariel.

Styles made his acting debut with Christopher Nolan's World War II drama "Dunkirk" in 2017.