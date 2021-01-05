Harry Style and 'Don't Worry Darling' director Olivia Wilde made James Cordens' home their love nest: Report

The new couple on the block, singer Harry Styles and actor Olivia Wilde, sent fans into frenzy when news of their relationship went viral. Now, as more information surfaces, it turns out that the two had reportedly made TV host James Corden's home their love nest during the recent shoot of a film directed by Olivia and starring Harry.

The couple is said to have grown close during the shooting of "Don't Worry Darling". According to The sun.co.uk, a source told Page Six that the two were living at Corden's home in Palm springs all through the shoot.

The source said: "This relationship between Harry and Olivia is very new. Olivia has been directing Harry in the movie in Palm Springs, and there were literally 10 people on the set, because they were strictly adhering to COVID rules."

"Harry had been staying at James Corden's house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret," she added.