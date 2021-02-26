‘Harry Potter’ star Emma Watson is NOT retiring from acting

Hollywood actress Emma Watson’s retirement news led to social media frenzy as scores of media outlets reported the ‘Harry Potter’ star’s plans to retire from showbiz to focus on settling down with her partner, Leo Robinton.

"Emma Watson has gone 'dormant' according to her agent," reported The Daily Mail.

However, quashing the rumours, Watson's manager released a statement which read, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

Watson has been in a relationship with American businessman Leo Robinton since 2019.

On work front, Emma was last seen in the 2019 film 'Little Women' written and directed by Greta Gerwig.

Among its numerous accolades, the film earned six Academy Award nominations, won for Best Costume Design, five British Academy Film Award nominations, also a win for Best Costume Design, and two Golden Globe Award nominations.