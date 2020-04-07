Harry Potter' creator JK Rowling reveals she suffered from COVID-19 symptoms

New Delhi: Renowned author and the creator of film series 'Harry Potter,' JK Rowling on Monday said that she suffered from all the COVID-19 symptoms for two weeks but has completely recovered now.

The 54-year-old author took to Twitter to share a technique of relieving respiratory symptoms and said that the it helped her, though she did not get herself tested for coronavirus.

She shared a video link by a doctor from a UK based hospital who is seen speaking about the technique to relieve the respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot," she tweeted.