'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling is being cancelled for being 'transphobic'

Renowned author JK Rowling, who has been using social media actively to continue the trivia around her famous Harry Potter series, has landed herself in a soup. Rowling drew criticism from many, including her fans, for supporting a woman, who was fired over her anti-trans social media posts.

The woman named in Rowling's tweet is a researcher named Maya Forstater, a tax expert who lost her job at a think tank after tweeting that trans-women can't "change" their biological sex.

Rowling wrote, “Dress however you please," Rowling wrote on Twitter early Thursday. "Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill."