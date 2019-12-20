'Harry Potter' author JK Rowling is being cancelled for being 'transphobic'

Renowned author JK Rowling, who has been using social media actively to continue the trivia around her famous Harry Potter series, has landed herself in a soup. Rowling drew criticism from many, including her fans, for supporting a woman, who was fired over her anti-trans social media posts.
The woman named in Rowling's tweet is a researcher named Maya Forstater, a tax expert who lost her job at a think tank after tweeting that trans-women can't "change" their biological sex.
Rowling wrote, “Dress however you please," Rowling wrote on Twitter early Thursday. "Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill."
This comes after a London judge this week upheld Maya’s dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were “absolutist,” even if they violate someone’s “dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment.”
Several Potterheads called out the author for being a trans-exclusionary radical feminist aka ‘TERF’. Among those criticising her, was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling.”
Here are some other reactions.
A spokeswoman for Rowling said that the author would not have any further comment.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)