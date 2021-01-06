'Harry Potter' actor Jessie Cave reveals her two-month-old baby has tested positive for COVID-19

Actor Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown in "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince", has revealed that her two-month-old baby boy is "doing well" after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news and posted an image of her child in a hospital room, alongside a laptop playing Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech announcing a new lockdown in the UK.

"I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is COVID positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully. This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks," Cave wrote.