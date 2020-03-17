'Happy Death Day' actress Rachel Matthews tests positive for coronavirus

Hollywood actress Rachel Matthews, on Monday, shared that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The 'Frozen 2' star took to her Instagram to share a timeline of her symptoms and has been updating fans about her condition.

The 'Happy Death Day' actress is currently in quarantine and also urged fans to be mindful of their decisions and be smart and responsible. Sharing the news with her fans through Instagram story, Rachel wrote, "Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions – now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!! Xx”

Check out her posts here: