'Happy Death Day' actress Rachel Matthews tests positive for coronavirus

Hollywood actress Rachel Matthews, on Monday, shared that she has tested positive for coronavirus. The 'Frozen 2' star took to her Instagram to share a timeline of her symptoms and has been updating fans about her condition.
The 'Happy Death Day' actress is currently in quarantine and also urged fans to be mindful of their decisions and be smart and responsible. Sharing the news with her fans through Instagram story, Rachel wrote, "Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some. Please feel free to reach out and ask me any questions. I really would love to help in any way I can. Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions – now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!! Xx”
Check out her posts here:
Earlier on Monday, Idris Elba also revealed that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. He shared a video with wife Sabrina Dhowre on Twitter and wrote, "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic."
Besides Elba, 'Game of Thrones' actor, Kristofer Hivju has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)