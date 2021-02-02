Happy Birthday Sean Kingston: From 'Beautiful Girls' to 'Fire Burning' - Top 10 songs by the king of dance hits

Kisean Paul Anderson also known as Sean Kingston was born in Miami, Florida on 3rd February 1990. Kingston moved to Jamaica with his family when he was 6 years old.

Kingston's grandfather Jack Ruby was also a renowned stage artist. Kingston went back to the U.S after attending Ocho Rios High School. Kingston's journey to fame started when he was spotted on Myspace by Matt Tobin.

Kingston sung numerous hits in his illustrious career. He has actively engaged himself in charity work. He appeared in an ad for PETA back in 2010. Moreover, with the help of 'Do Something' foundation he has encouraged teens around the world to contribute towards the betterment of the society.

Here are the Top 10 songs of the renowned singer, rapper and songwriter-

Eenie Meenie-