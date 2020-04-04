Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: 10 'Iron Man' quotes that nail our feeling about coronavirus lockdown

Marvel Cinematic Universe may have started with Captain America: The first Avenger, but the one who truly stole the thunder was Iron Man aka Tony Stark essayed by the magnificent Robert Downey Jr, who celebrates his 55th birthday today.
The actor managed to choke fans with his scintillating performance as Iron Man all throughout the MCU journey, even till his last breath onscreen. But what remained with us are his iconic dialogues that redefined savagery and sarcasm over the years.
Here are some of the best quotes by Tony Stark that sum up the coronavirus pandemic in the most rib tickling way.
When the liquor store are shut
1. “Give me a scotch. I’m starving.”
When your friends nominate you for weird challenges
2. “I told you. I don’t want to join your super secret boy band.”
When you have to explain work from home to your boss
3. “Well, performance issues, it’s not uncommon. One out of five…”
When your WiFi is down and do some self reflecting
4. "I came to realize that I had more to offer this world than just making things that blow up. "
If Aliens ever invade during the lockdown
5. "I’m sorry, Earth is closed today. You better pack it up and get outta here."
When the roads are closed and you can't ride
6. "What is the point of owning a race car if you can’t drive it?"
Meanwhile those who survived on political protests and vigilantism
7. "Avengers, time to work for a living."
Talking about what you're going to eat after this is over
8. "Have you ever tried shawarma? There’s a shawarma joint about two blocks from here."
Calling your BFF in ages because you're so used to texting
9. "Agent Romanoff... You miss me ?"
Meanwhile vegans facing a different set of problems
10. "And I swore off dairy, but Ben & Jerry’s named a flavor after me, so…"
