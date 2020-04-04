Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr: 10 'Iron Man' quotes that nail our feeling about coronavirus lockdown

Marvel Cinematic Universe may have started with Captain America: The first Avenger, but the one who truly stole the thunder was Iron Man aka Tony Stark essayed by the magnificent Robert Downey Jr, who celebrates his 55th birthday today.

The actor managed to choke fans with his scintillating performance as Iron Man all throughout the MCU journey, even till his last breath onscreen. But what remained with us are his iconic dialogues that redefined savagery and sarcasm over the years.

Here are some of the best quotes by Tony Stark that sum up the coronavirus pandemic in the most rib tickling way.

When the liquor store are shut

1. “Give me a scotch. I’m starving.”

When your friends nominate you for weird challenges

2. “I told you. I don’t want to join your super secret boy band.”