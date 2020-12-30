Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung: BTS’ V becomes first K-pop artist to feature on Burj Khalifa

According to reports, V’s fans have also booked a billboard on the famous Times Square in New York City to feature a birthday message.

Last week on Christmas, V released 'Snow Flower' featuring his friend and artist Peakboy.

In a special message he said, "I believe that there would be a personal uneasiness and gloominess that would befall many of us as the end of year approaches due to the feeling of stopped time. I hurriedly made this in an apologetic heart to ARMY, as I continued to fall behind on my mixtape."

"I believe that this year would feel like one of stopped time, and as the end of year approaches, there would be uneasiness and gloominess that would befall many of us. It would be good if, at least on this day, white flowers would fall into your hearts so you could feel a warm consolation and joy. I really want to thank the many white angels of this year hehe Thank you. And my Wooga friend Peakboy featured in this. Happy holiday!" he added.