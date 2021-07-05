Happy Birthday Kevin Hart: Best movies the comedy legend has starred in

Kevin Hart who was born on 6 July, 1979, is a comedic genius who has been making people laugh for years but of course his talent doesn't just stop there. He is a gifted actor too.
Here are some of Kevin Hart's best movies:
1. Scary Movie 3: This is an American comedy horror film. It is a parody of a number of films including '8 Mile' and 'The Ring'. This movie will have you clutching your tummy while you laugh. Kevin Hart's character is hilarious.
2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: This film has fantasy, adventure, comedy and more importantly an all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas and of course Kevin Hart. It is similar to Robin William's version of 'Jumanji', except that now they get transported into a videogame. Advancements in technology strike again.
3. About Last Night: Here, Kevin Hart took on a romantic comedy. It deals with two couples who test how relationships work in the real world.
4. Ride Along: This is a cop action comedy film starring Ice Cube and Kevin Hart. The film follows a high school security guard (Hart) who must prove to his girlfriend's brother, James Payton (Ice Cube), that he is worthy of marrying her. James, a police officer out to catch a Serbian smugglers' boss, takes Hart on a ride along to prove himself.
P.S- We know you were already hooked when you heard it was a buddy cop film starring Kevin Hart and Ice Cube.
5. The Secret Life of Pets: In the computer-animated comedy film, Kevin Hart shows off his voice acting skills. The sweet animated movie is about even sweeter pets.