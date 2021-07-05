Happy Birthday Kevin Hart: Best movies the comedy legend has starred in

Kevin Hart who was born on 6 July, 1979, is a comedic genius who has been making people laugh for years but of course his talent doesn't just stop there. He is a gifted actor too.

Here are some of Kevin Hart's best movies:

1. Scary Movie 3: This is an American comedy horror film. It is a parody of a number of films including '8 Mile' and 'The Ring'. This movie will have you clutching your tummy while you laugh. Kevin Hart's character is hilarious.

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: This film has fantasy, adventure, comedy and more importantly an all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas and of course Kevin Hart. It is similar to Robin William's version of 'Jumanji', except that now they get transported into a videogame. Advancements in technology strike again.