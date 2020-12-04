Happy Birthday Jin: Here’s a compilation of the BTS hyung’s best dad jokes

In a heartfelt note, Jin wrote:

Hello, it's Jin. Recently, in a press conference, I said words such as this "I don't like to share my sad feelings with the fans. This is because I only want to show them the good things. However, I feel differently if it's through music. I don't like to share it through my everyday actions, but I think it would be okay to show them through music."

To tell you the truth, I was severely burnt out recently, and I think it was because I had many thoughts regarding myself. I received congratulations from many people regarding the 1st place on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart, but I wondered whether I deserved to receive such things... There are honestly a lot of people who love music and are better at music than me, so is it okay for me to receive such joy and congratulations... I had such thoughts, and it was delving further into this that made my heart heavy and want to lay down all things. I received counselling regarding this issue and spent each day as they were before having a conversation with Bang PD who suggested whether I'd like to express such feelings through music.

I gave the response that I didn't have the confidence to make it well, was worried the end result wouldn't be good, and was already at a level in which such things would not be acceptable... but Bang PD said such things weren't important. But if I was to do it, he promised that I would do well, and he would find someone who would match well with me. It is in this way I was able to meet composer Bumju Gye hyungnim and speak to him about many things including my feelings. It turns out he's a bright and positive person. Hyungnim said he wanted to help me and said with positive strength, "Let's try writing about many anxieties- If it doesn't work out, we can simply try again", which brightened me up again. We spoke about many things in such a way, and he was able to make a track that expressed my feelings as they were in that very place, and by using this as a vehicle to write about the things I wanted to say, 'Abyss' was finished. I want to say once again that I'm thankful to Bumju Gye.

It's a sort of depressing song that doesn't befit a birthday, but I thought it would be more awkward to release it on a day that wasn't my birthday, so I have indeed released 'Abyss: ARMYs, even if its lacking, please listen to it well.

ps. Thank you to our leader-nim who wrote the lyrics for the chorus.