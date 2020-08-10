Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth: Thor's best desi moments in India

Hollywood star, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, August 11. The 'Thor' actor has a massive fanbase in India and has time and again expressed his love towards his 'desi' fans and the country. On his 36th birthday, let's look at some of the best Indian moments of the Hollywood superstar.
1. Chris Hemsworth named his daughter India
The actor, who's married to Spanish model Elsa Pataky, has named his daughter India, after the country.
"My wife spent a lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from," Hemsworth said, adding: "I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people."
"After every take (when the director) called 'cut', there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that," he said in an interview with IANS.
2. Die-hard Indian fan chasing Chris Hemsworth on the street
Hemsworth, who was stationed in India for the shoot of his Netflix film ‘Extraction’, had shared a video of him being chased by a die-hard fan on the street. The clip showed, how a bunch of fans risked their lives while riding a motorcycle, only to get an autograph by the actor. He captioned the post as, “Persistence pays off - not only did this guy get an autograph, he also does all my motorbike stunts from now on.”
Chris eventually got off his car and gave an autograph to his fans. After being flocked around a corner he also clicked a picture with them.
3. When Chris Hemsworth won the internet by mouthing Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'
During the shoot of his Netflix thriller 'Extraction', Hemsworth's co-star Rudhrakash Jaiswal had shared a video from the sets of the film. In the video, 'Thor' was seen fluently mouthing Shah Rukh Khan's, 'Bade bade desho mein choti choti baatein hoti rehti hai’ dailogue.
Check out the video here:
4. Hemswort's experience shooting in India
Chris Hemsworth shot for the Netflix film 'Extraction' in India in 2018. The film, which also starred Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role, was shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The 36-year-old found shooting in India "overwhelming" because of the positivity and enthusiasm that he experienced while filming.
Talking about the same, he told IANS, "I loved shooting in India. The people were incredible. I didn't realise how popular the Marvel films were in India. So that was, at times, overwhelming."
"There was such positivity and enthusiasm for all of us and our crew… During shooting, we had hundreds and thousands of people on certain days lining up on the streets and up on top of bridges and in buildings, you know, after every take, cheering and applauding. I've never experienced anything like it. And as I said, I have such fond memories of India and the people there," he added while recounting his time in India.
5. ‘Thor’ wishing everyone a Happy Diwali in Desi style
Hollywood star has been smitten by Indian culture and festivities. On the eve of Diwali Chris took to his Instagram story and shared a video with Randeep wishing everyone on the auspicious occasion. In the video, the Thor actor is seen saying, “Happy Deepavali to everybody. We are here in India shooting and having a wonderful day. Namaste!”. Check out the video below