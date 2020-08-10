Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth: Thor's best desi moments in India

Hollywood star, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, August 11. The 'Thor' actor has a massive fanbase in India and has time and again expressed his love towards his 'desi' fans and the country. On his 36th birthday, let's look at some of the best Indian moments of the Hollywood superstar.

1. Chris Hemsworth named his daughter India

The actor, who's married to Spanish model Elsa Pataky, has named his daughter India, after the country.

"My wife spent a lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from," Hemsworth said, adding: "I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people."

"After every take (when the director) called 'cut', there was loud cheer. We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good. People were so positive. I have huge appreciation to that," he said in an interview with IANS.