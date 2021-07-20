Halsey welcomes first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin; BTS, Demi Lovato and others extend wishes

Besides the septet, singers Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato also commented on her Instagram post.

Olivia wrote, "The most beautiful family! congratulations," while Demi added, "Congratulations!!!"

Among others who wishes Halsey were Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry, and January Jones.

The 26-year-old star has been open about her struggles to get pregnant in the past.

While appearing on an episode of 'The Doctors', Halsey, who was just 23 at the time, shared, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

Halsey, who suffered a miscarriage while on tour in 2015, continued, "When I started touring and playing concerts and traveling, the stress and strain on my body really started to enhance the symptoms and make the experience a little bit worse."

She also reflected on her endometriosis diagnosis. "It was the relief of knowing that I wasn't making it all up and I wasn't being sensitive and it wasn't all in my head. It also kind of sucked to know that I was going to be living with this forever," Halsey said.

However, a few months after her diagnosis, Halsey discovered that she was pregnant. She shared on 'The Doctors', "Before I could even really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship...The next thing I know I was onstage miscarrying in the middle of my concert."

"The sensation of looking a couple of hundred teenagers in the face while you're bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show. Realizing in that moment I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease. So, I put my foot down and I got really aggressive about seeking treatment." Halsey recalled.

Halsey added that she underwent surgery and, at the time of the interview, felt "a lot better." Halsey has been previously linked to rapper G-Eazy, Yungblud, and actor Evan Peters.

Before her album is released on August 27, singer-songwriter Halsey will bring 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' the film to theaters on August 3.

As per Variety, the 26-year-old singer, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation. Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for 'Without Me' and 'You Should Be Sad', Halsey wrote the film.

A trailer for the film was also released by Halsey on her social media handles.

"This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth," the trailer said in the opening. "The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth."

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," she explained at the time in an Instagram post.

She added at the time, "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

