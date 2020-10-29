Halloween 2020: From 'Lights Out' to 'Marianne', binge-watch these terrifying horror shows, movies to get your fright fix

Want to get your fright fix ahead of the spooky season of Halloween? Binge-watch these terrifying horror flicks that are sure to make you gasp and jump. From 'Lights Out' to 'Marianne', here's a list of some of the best horror movies and shows available on Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix:

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Netflix's 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' is a supernatural horror drama series loosely based on Henry James' 1898 novella 'The Turn of the Screw'. Created by Mike Flanagan, it has nine episodes.

"The story of a young governess hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family country house after they fall into his care. Arriving at the Bly estate, she begins to see apparitions that proceed to haunt the premises," reads the synopsis.

The Wretched

Helmed and written by the Pierce Brothers, 'The Wretched' follows the story of a teenage boy's face-off with his next door neighbour, who is possessed by an evil witch.

The American supernatural horror film, which released in 2019, features John-Paul Howard, Piper Curda, Zarah Mahler, Kevin Bigley and others.

Marianne

This 8-episode French horror series, available on Netflix, is one of the most unsettling shows on the OTT platform. It revolves around a famous horror writer called Emma, who returns to her hometown only to discover that the evil demon from her dream is no longer a fictional character.

Featuring Victoire Du Bois, Lucie Boujenah and Tiphaine Daviot, the gripping series has been helmed by Samuel Bodin and written by Bodin and Quoc Dang Tran.

Bird box

The 2018 post-apocalyptic horror, featured Sandra Bullock and was based on Malerman’s 2014 novel of the same name.

'Bird Box' follows Hayes; a woman who, along with a pair of children must cross a forest and river blindfolded to avoid supernatural entities which cause people who see them to die by suicide.

A Quiet Place

The 2018 silent blockbuster, revolves around a family struggling to survive in a world where making the slightest sound draws the attention of a predatory alien species that has taken over the planet.

The Grudge

Written and directed by Nicolas Pesce, 'The Grudge' is a reboot of the popular Japanese horror franchise of the same name, which released in 2004.

Starring John Cho, Lin Shaye, Demián Bichir, Betty Gilpin and Jacki Weaver, the film revolves around a young detective, who comes around a house that is ‘grudged’ while she is investigating a mysterious death.

The Clovehitch Killer

Directed by Duncan Skiles, 'The Clovehitch Killer' is an American thriller film that released in 2018. It has an ensemble cast of Dylan McDermott, Charlie Plummer, Samantha Mathis, and Madisen Beaty.

The movie is reportedly based on a real-life murderer named Dennis Rader, who was popularly known as the 'BTK killer,' (Bind, Torture, Kill) in the 90's.

"A picture-perfect family is shattered when the work of a serial killer hits too close to home," reads it's synopsis.

The Lie

Joey King's 2018 psychological thriller, 'The Lie' is a remake of the 2015 German film - 'We Monsters', and also starred Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Devery Jacobs.

The flick is about a young girl who confesses to her divorced parents that she's murdered her best friend.

Lights Out

Available on Amazon Prime, this American supernatural horror film starred Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman, Billy Burke, and Maria Bello in lead roles.

It is about a woman, who is being haunted by a creature that only appears when the lights go out.

David F. Sandberg's directorial debut, 'Lights Out', is an umissable scare-machine that will make you keep your lights on at night this Halloween.