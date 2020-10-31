Halloween 2020 Celebrity Costume Ideas: From Kim Kardashian to Ellen DeGeneres- who wore what

The festival of Halloween, celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries, has become famous worldwide and has reached humongous popularity in urban India.

In most of Europe and the United States, Halloween, which falls on October 31, is a holiday, but not in India, however this year it falls on a weekend.

So, get into your spookiest costumes inspired by these celebs and be ready to scare the daylights out of your friends (well try this on the coronavirus as well!).

Kim Kardashian West

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian to celebrate Halloween, dressed up as Carole Baskin, the big cat rescuer and nemesis of Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix series 'Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem.' The social media queen in past years has been singers Selena and Cher and this year decided to be inspired by one of the Internet's latest obsessions: Tiger King.

Meanwhile, her bestie Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Joe Exotic. His costume featured a blonde mullet and moustache, a bedazzled shirt, and multiple piercings.

Kardashian's four kids, 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm were all dressed up as tigers in the snap.