Halloween 2020 Celebrity Costume Ideas: From Kim Kardashian to Ellen DeGeneres- who wore what

By FPJ Web Desk

In most of Europe and the United States, Halloween, which falls on October 31, is a holiday, but not in India, however this year it falls on a weekend.

Halloween 2020 Celebrity Costume Ideas: From Kim Kardashian to Ellen DeGeneres- who wore what

The festival of Halloween, celebrated on the last day of harvest in European countries, has become famous worldwide and has reached humongous popularity in urban India.

So, get into your spookiest costumes inspired by these celebs and be ready to scare the daylights out of your friends (well try this on the coronavirus as well!).

Kim Kardashian West

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian to celebrate Halloween, dressed up as Carole Baskin, the big cat rescuer and nemesis of Joe Exotic from the hit Netflix series 'Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem.' The social media queen in past years has been singers Selena and Cher and this year decided to be inspired by one of the Internet's latest obsessions: Tiger King.

Meanwhile, her bestie Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Joe Exotic. His costume featured a blonde mullet and moustache, a bedazzled shirt, and multiple piercings.

Kardashian's four kids, 7-year-old North, 4-year-old Saint, 2-year-old Chicago and 1-year-old Psalm were all dressed up as tigers in the snap.

Here are some more dress-up posts by Hollywood celebs this year.

Kylie Jenner and BFFs as Power Rangers

rangers unite

Bella Thorne as Little Red Riding Hood

Vanessa Hudgens as The Black Widow

Halsey as Emily the Corpse Bride

It takes my breath away! Well it would if I had any...

Mindy Kaling as Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from 'Never Have I Ever'

Ellen DeGeneres as a Superhero Nurse

