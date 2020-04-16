Halle Berry wears nothing but a pillow as she takes the latest quarantine challenge on social media

Hollywood actress Halle Berry partook in the latest quarantine fad on social media - the #PillowChallenge. The "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" star posed in her garden, flaunting her curves as she bared it all by belting just a pillow on her abdomen.
“You already KNOW you couldn't keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the 53-year-old captioned the image, adding a laughing crying emoji. She accessorised her look with a pair of black pumps and a large wide brimmed hat and cool shades.
When asked if it is true that she took up "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" without reading the script, Berry said: "Yes, because I was such a fan of 'John Wick' 1 and 2. I knew what it would require of me and the chance to kick ageism in the face."
"People at a certain age believe they are done and cannot do certain stuff. I knew that this would give me a very great platform to show something different which is very important," she added.
The "John Wick" franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, has raised the bar for action films mainly due to its departure from the cliche action aesthetic.
Talking about how she got the role in the third part, Berry said: "I got a phone call from my agent and my manager saying 'They're doing a 3 rd installment of John Wick. Did you ever see John Wick 1 and 2?' I said 'Oh my god! I love it! What do you mean if I ever saw it? Of course I've seen it. Are they making a three?!' they said 'Yeah and there is a possible role for a bad a** female, would you be interested?' I said 'Call up Chad right now and get a meeting for me, I have to be in this movie!'"
Berry, who rose to fame as Selena Kyle in Catwoman (2004) recently congratulated the next woman, Zoe Kravitz, who has been roped in to play the character in upcoming "The Batman". Berry toasted for Kravitz in a tweet by calling her "eternally graceful" and "extremely bad **s.
