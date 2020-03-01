Hailey's 'beer bottle trick' made Justin Bieber call her and reconcile

Los Angeles: Model Hailey Baldwin has shared the party trick that made her now-husband Justin Bieber give her a call and reconcile after the two took a break from their relationship.

During her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the model was asked "Did you do any party tricks?"

"Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth," said Fallon, reports people.com.

Hailey found it "really fun and there's actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth".

"The next morning -- after the interview had aired -- I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, 'Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool'. Cut to, I'm now married to that certain someone," she said.