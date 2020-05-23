Hailey Baldwin slams plastic surgery accusations: 'I've never touched my face'

American supermodel Hailey Baldwin is firing back at speculation that she's gone under the knife and has had work done on her face.
According to Fox News, the 23-year-old model and wife of pop superstar Justin Bieber defended herself against accusations that she had plastic surgery done to enhance her looks -- and Baldwin is saying not so fast.
Recently, Baldwin responded to a social media post on an Instagram account that shared a split image of her appearance alongside a photo when she was a teenager, which some implied that she had made some unnatural changes to her appearance over the years.
Baldwin said in protest of the post, which was screen-captured by a fan account before being deleted, "Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!This photo on the right is NOT what I look like..." "I've never touched my face. So if you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy, " she added.
Scores of the 'Drop the Mic' host came to her defence and praised her for speaking out on the social media post. After which, Baldwin doubled back a short time later and shared a selfie of her own to her Instagram Story, brushing off the hate.
