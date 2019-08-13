Hailey and Justin Bieber plan for a "small" fall wedding

Washington D.C: Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and supermodel Hailey Bieber, who tied the knot in a secret courthouse ceremony in September 2018, are planning to have their second wedding this fall and want to keep the ceremony intimate.

"Justin and Hailey still don't have a wedding date but they are starting to look at fall dates. It will be very small," the source explained, adding that wedding location is still to be decided, reported Us Weekly.

The 'I Don't Care' singer and the 22-year-old model, have been planning a second wedding since January, this year, according to an insider.

In June, a source told the outlet that the couple might schedule their second wedding for this September to coincide with the first anniversary.

Apart from prepping for their wedding, Justin has been working on his mental health.

"I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have so that I don't fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," the Grammy-winning singer told his Instagram followers in March.

The model's cousin Ireland Baldwin told the outlet earlier this month that she's "so happy for whatever" Justin and Hailey decide to do for their second wedding.