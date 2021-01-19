Gwyneth Paltrow's 'vagina' candle worth over Rs 5000, explodes in woman's home: Report

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow who launched a scented candle that smells like her vagina, in her Goop store, in January 2020 has now headlined for a completely different reason.

According to a report by The Sun, a woman who won the candle as a gift after participating in a quiz, saw it explode in flames in the living room of her house in the UK.

Jody Thompson, 50, a media consultant from Kilburn, North London told the daily “I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room."

According to a listing on Goop's online store, the 48-year-old actress' company has been selling a candle which is named "This Smells Like My Vagina" which costs around USD 75 (Rs 5,487 approx.).

As per the product description, the item, which is made by artisanal fragrance brand Heretic, started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and Paltrow while they were collaborating on a fragrance together.

The two were testing scents when the star said: "Uhhh..this smells like a vagina", the website said.

"It evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle - we did a test run at Goop, and it sold out within hours). It's a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," read the description.

This is not the first Paltrow has been open about her private parts. In 2016, the Oscar-winning actress revealed that she has experimented with vagina-steaming. Sceptical at first, she admitted that she was later hooked on the beauty treatment.

Earlier this month, Paltrow said she had decided to step back from her acting career after discovering that she was happier away from the camera.

In a conversation with Naomi Campbell on her "#NoFilterWithNaomi" YouTube series, the actress also shared that she is not comfortable with being a public person.

The actress has lately taken up fewer acting roles, with her most recent film role being in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame".

She said: "I think a lot of that also comes from the fact that I and this is something that I think I realised later in life like I actually haven't been that comfortable being a public person or being in front of the camera even though I've done it for so long. There's a part of me that really feels shy and doesn't feel like I'm naturally an extrovert."

"I started doing it so young. I went for a long time before I asked myself like -- 'do I like this job? Am I comfortable doing this? Do I want to be an actor?'" she said.

The actress also said the only way she would return to acting is if she was to work on something made by her writer and producer husband, Brad Falchuk.