Gwyneth Paltrow's online store is selling vagina-scented candles

Giving yet another tough competition to online business giants with her bizarre entrepreneurial move, actor and founder of American wellness products company Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow introduced vagina-scented candle on her online store.

The price of the candle named 'This Smells Like My Vagina' has been pegged at USD 75 and it is packed with the fragrance of geranium, cedar, and citrusy bergamot, according to the online shopping website Goop.

The item that ships to USA, Canada, United Kingdom and EU has already taken the world of scented candles by storm and is out of stock at the online store.

"With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth," reads the product description on the website.

This isn't the first time that Paltrow has introduced something as quirky and worth the eyebrow raises.

According to Fox News, the actor's company grabbed headlines last year too with a holiday gift guide that consisted of a BDSM kit and earrings worth USD 43,000.