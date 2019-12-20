Gross! Lady GaGa doesn't remember when was the last time she bathed

Singer Lady GaGa has been so focussed on completing her upcoming sixth album that she's forgotten to bathe.

The "Bad romance" songstress took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a funny exchange she had with her personal assistant, who questioned Gaga's cleanliness after realising that she had been working non-stop on the follow-up to her 2016 release -- Joanne, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"My assistant: when was the last time you bathed. me: i don't remember," the singer tweeted.

Gaga added the hashtag: "#LG6," letting fans know her sixth studio project was the cause of her poor personal hygiene of late.