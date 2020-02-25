'Gratified to see some justice': Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Judd and others react to Harvey Weinstein's conviction

Soon after former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was held guilty of criminal sexual act and rape on Monday, many from the film fraternity reacted to the development.

The 67-year-old film producer was found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one woman and rape in the third degree involving another woman, reported CNN.

Soon after, American actor Rosanna Arquette took to Twitter to express gratitude to the women who testified.

"Gratitude to the brave women who've testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defence. We will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it's easier for people to report their rapes," the BAFTA Award winner tweeted.