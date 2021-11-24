Grammys 2022 Nominations: From Justin Bieber to Doja Cat - check out the complete list

Washington [US]: The Recording Academy has revealed the nominees for the 64th annual Grammy Awards which will be held in 2022 and for the first time it celebrates 10 nominees in each of the general field categories.

As per Entertainment Weekly, these categories are Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. The top nominees for the year include Jon Batiste with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. with eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are close on their heels with 7 nods apiece.

Each of those artists is nominated for the night's top award, Album of the Year, and are joined in that category by Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, and Lil Nas X.

Jay-Z made history with three new nominations, making him the most-nominated artist in Grammy's history after previously being tied with Quincy Jones at 80 nods each.

The awards are voted by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. announced the nominees, alongside Recording Academy Chair Tammy Hurt, CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, rock band Maneskin, singer-songwriter Carly Pearce, and current nominees Tayla Parx, Nate Bargatze, Jon Batiste, BTS, Billie Eilish, Finneas, and H.E.R. The final nominations list for the 64th annual Grammy Awards is as follows:

Record Of The Year

ABBA - 'I Still Have Faith In You'

Jon Batiste - 'Freedom'Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - 'I Get A Kick Out Of You'

Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' (Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

Brandi Carlile - 'Right On Time'

Doja Cat - 'Kiss Me More' (Feat. SZA)

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'

Lil Nas X - 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'

Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open'

Album Of The Year

Jon Batiste - 'We Are'

Justin Bieber - 'Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe'

Doja Cat - 'Planet Her Deluxe'

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett - 'Love For Sale'

H.E.R. - 'Back Of My Mind'

Lil Nas X - 'Montero'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Sour'

Taylor Swift - 'Evermore'

Kanye West - 'Donda'

Song Of The Year

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'

Alicia Keys - 'A Beautiful Noise' (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'

H.E.R. - 'Fight For You'

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'

Doja Cat - 'Kiss Me More' (Feat. SZA)

Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open'

Lil Nas X - 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'

Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' (Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

Brandi Carlile - 'Right On Time'

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack and David Guetta - 'Hero'

Olafur Arnalds - 'Loom' (Feat. Bonobo)

James Blake - 'Before'

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs - 'Heartbreak'

Caribou - 'You Can Do It'

Rufus Du Sol - 'Alive'

Tiesto - 'The Business'

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee - 'Subconsciously'

ILLENIUM - 'Fallen Embers'

Major Lazer - 'Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)'

Marshmello - 'Shockwave'

Sylvan Esso - 'Free Love'

Ten City - 'Judgement'

Best Rap Album

J. Cole - 'The Off-Season'

Drake - 'Certified Lover Boy'

Nas - 'King's Disease II'

Tyler, The Creator - 'Call Me If You Get Lost'

Kanye West - 'Donda'

Best Rap Song

DMX - 'Bath Salts' (Feat. Jay-Z and Nas)

Saweetie - 'Best Friend' (Feat. Doja Cat)

Baby Keem - 'Family Ties' (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Kanye West - 'Jail' (Feat. Jay-Z)J.

Cole - 'My .Life' (Feat. 21 Savage and Morray)

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem - 'Family Ties' (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Cardi B - 'Up'

J. Cole - 'My .Life' (Feat. 21 Savage and Morray)

Drake - 'Way 2 Sexy' (Feat. Future and Young Thug)

Megan Thee Stallion - 'Thot Shit'

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole - 'Pride Is The Devil' (Feat. Lil Baby)Doja Cat - 'Need To Know'Lil Nas X - 'Industry Baby' (Feat. Jack Harlow)Tyler The Creator - 'Wusyaname' (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign)Kanye West - 'Hurricane' (Feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack AntonoffRoget ChahayedMike ElizondoHit-BoyRicky Reed

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marias - 'Cinema'Yebba - 'Dawn'Low - 'Hey What'Tony Bennet and Lady Gaga - 'Love for Sale'Pino Palladino and Blake Mills - 'Notes With Attachments'

Best Latin Pop/Urban Album

Pablo Alboran - 'Vertigo'Paula Arenas - 'Mis Amores'Ricardo Arjona - 'Hecho A La Antigua'Camilo - 'Mis Manos'Alex Cuba - 'Mendo'Selena Gomez - 'Revelacion'

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni - 'Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.'Daniel Ho and Friends - 'East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho and Friends Live in Concert'Angelique Kidjo - 'Mother Nature'Femi Kuti and Made Kuti - 'Legacy +'Wizkid - 'Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition'

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste - 'Cry'Billy Strings - 'Love And Regret'The Blind Boys Of Alabama and Bela Fleck - 'I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free'Brandy Clark - 'Same Devil' (Feat. Brandi Carlile)Allison Russell - 'Nightflyer'

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens - 'Avalon' (Feat. Francesco Turrisi)Valerie June - 'Call Me A Fool' (Feat. Carla Thomas)Jon Batiste - 'Cry'Yola - 'Diamond Studded Shoes'Allison Russell - 'Nightflyer'

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne - 'Downhill From Everywhere'John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band - 'Leftover Feelings'Los Lobos - 'Native Sons'Allison Russell - 'Outside Child'Yola - 'Stand For Myself'

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - 'Renewal'Bela Fleck - 'My Bluegrass Heart'The Infamous Stringdusters - 'A Tribute To Bill Monroe'Sturgill Simpson - 'Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)'Rhonda Vincent - 'Music Is What I See'

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite - '100 Years Of Blues'Blues Traveler - 'Traveler's Blues'Cedric Burnside - 'I Be Trying'Guy David - 'Be Ready When I Call You'Kim Wilson - 'Take Me Back'

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys - 'Delta Kream'Joe Bonamassa - 'Royal Tea'Shemekia Copeland - 'Uncivil War'Steve Cropper - 'Fire It Up'Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram - '662'

Best Reggae Album

Etana - 'Pamoja'Gramps Morgan - 'Positive Vibration'Sean Paul - 'Live N Livin'Jesse Royal - Royal Soja 'Beauty in the Silence'Spice - '10' Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster and Tom Eaton - 'Brothers'Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej - 'Divine Tides'Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone - 'Pangaea'Opium Moon - 'Night + Day'Laura Sullivan - 'Pieces of Forever'

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter - 'One Lonely Night (Live)'Tyler Childers - 'Long Violent History'Madison Cunningham - 'Wednesday (Extended Edition)'Rhiannon Giddens w/ Franceso Turrisi - 'They're Calling Me Home'Sarah Jarosz - 'Blue Heron Suite'

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs - 'Forever After All'Mickey Guyton - 'Remember Her Name'Jason Isbell - 'All I Do Is Drive'Kacey Musgraves - 'Camera Roll'Chris Stapleton - 'You Should Probably Leave

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood - 'If I Didn't Love You'Brothers Osbourne - 'Younger Me'Dan + Shay - 'Glad You Exist'Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris - 'Chasing After You'Elle King and Miranda Lambert - 'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)'

Best Country Song

Maren Morris - 'Better Than We Found It'Kacey Musgraves - 'Camera Roll'Chris Stapleton - 'Cold'Thomas Rhett - 'Country Again'Walker Hayes - 'Fancy Like

Best Country Album

Brothers Osbourne - 'Skeleton'Mickey Guyton - 'Remember Her Name'Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram - 'The Marfa Tapes'Sturgill Simpson - 'The Ballad Of Dood and Juanita'Chris Stapleton - 'Starting Over'

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys - 'Alicia'Patricia Barber - 'Clique'Harry Styles - 'Fine Line'Steven Wilson - 'The Future Bites'Anne Karin Sundal-Ask and Det Norske Jentekor - 'Stille Grende'

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford - 'The Comedy Vaccine'Chelsea Handler - 'Evolution'Louis C.K. - 'Sincerely Louis CK'Lewis Black - 'Thanks For Risking Your Life'Nate Bargatze - 'The Greatest Average American'Kevin Hart - 'Zero Fucks Given'

Best Music Video

AC/DC - 'Shot In The Dark'Jon Batiste - 'Freedom'Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - 'I Get A Kick Out Of You'Justin Bieber - 'Peaches'Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'Lil Nas X - 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)'Olivia Rodrigo - 'Good 4 U' Best Music Film

Bo Burnham - 'Inside'David Byrne - 'David Byrne's American Utopia'Billie EIlish - 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles'Jimi Hendrix - 'Music, Money, Madness ... Jimi Hendrix In Maui'Various Artists and Questlove - 'Summer Of Soul'

Best Recording Package

Reckless Kelly - 'American Jackpot / American Girls'Nick Cave and Warren Ellis - 'Carnage'2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group and The Chairman Crossover Big Band - 'Pakelang'Matt Berninger - 'Serpentine Prison' Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Packaging George Harrison - 'All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Editions'Soccer Mommy - 'Color Theory'Steven Wilson - 'The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)'Gang Of Four - '77-81'Mac Miller - 'Swimming In Circles' Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media Various Artists - 'Cruella'Various Artists - 'Dear Evan Hansen'Various Artists - 'In The Heights'Various Artists - 'One Night In Miami...'Jennifer Hudson - 'Respect'Various Artists - 'Schmigadoon! Episode 1'Andra Day - 'The United States Vs. Billie Holiday'

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Kris Bowers - 'Bridgerton'Hans Zimmer - 'Dune'Ludwig Goransson - 'The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol 2 (Chapters 13-16)'Carlos Rafael Rivera - 'The Queen's Gambit'Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross - 'Soul'

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez - 'Agatha All Along' (From WandavisionEpisode 7)Bo Burnham - 'All Eyes On Me' (From Inside)P!nk - 'All I Know So Far' (From P!nk: All I Know So Far)H.E.R. - 'Fight For You' (From Judas And The Black Messiah)Jennifer Hudson - 'Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)' (From Respect)

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra - 'Lost You'Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' (Feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)H.E.R. - 'Damage'Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open'Jazmine Sullivan - 'Pick Up Your Feelings' Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste - 'I Need You'BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon - 'Bring It On Home To Me' (Feat. Charlie Bereal)Leon Bridges - 'Born Again' (Feat. Robert Glasper)H.E.R. - 'Fight For You'Lucky Daye - 'How Much Can A Heart Take' (Feat. Yebba)

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. - 'Damage'SZA - 'Good Days'Giveon - 'Heartbreak Anniversary'Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open'Jazmine Sullivan - 'Pick Up Your Feelings'

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger - 'New Light'Cory Henry - 'Something To Say'Hiatus Kaiyote - 'Mood Valiant'Lucky Daye - 'Table For Two'Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington - 'Dinner Party: Dessert'Masego - 'Studying Abroad: Extended Stay'

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra - 'Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies'Jon Batiste - 'We Are'Leon Bridges - 'Gold-Diggers Sound'H.E.R. - 'Back Of My Mind'Jazmine Sullivan - 'Heaux Tales'

Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber - 'Anyone'Brandi Carlile - 'Right On Time'Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'Ariana Grande - 'Positions'Olivia Rodrigo - 'Drivers License'

Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - 'I Get A Kick Out Of You'Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco - 'Lonely'BTS - 'Butter'Coldplay - 'Higher Power'Doja Cat - 'Kiss Me More' (Feat. SZA)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - 'Love For Sale'Norah Jones - 'Til We Meet Again (Live)'Tori Kelly - 'A Tori Kelly Christmas'Ledisi - 'Ledisi Sings Nina'Willie Nelson - 'That's Life'Dolly Parton - 'A Holly Dolly Christmas'

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber - 'Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)'Doja Cat - 'Planet Her (Deluxe)'Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'Ariana Grande - 'Positions'Olivia Rodrigo - 'Sour'

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes - 'Shore'Halsey - 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'Japanese Breakfast - 'Jubilee'Arlo Parks - 'Collapsed In Sunshine'St. Vincent - 'Daddy's Home'

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC - 'Shot In The Dark'Black Pumas - 'Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studios A)'Chris Cornell - 'Nothing Compares 2 U'Deftones - 'Ohms'Foo Fighters - 'Making A Fire'

Best Metal Performance

Deftones - 'Genesis'Dream Theater - 'The Alien'Gojira - 'Amazonia'Mastodon - 'Pushing The Tides'Rob Zombie - 'The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)'

Best Rock Song

Weezer - 'All My Favorite Songs'Kings Of Leon - 'The Bandit'Mammoth WVH - 'Distance'Paul McCartney - 'Find My Way'Foo Fighters - 'Waiting On A War'

Best Rock Album

AC/DC - 'Power Up'Black Pumas - 'Capitol Cuts: Live From Studio A'Chris Cornell - 'No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1'Foo Fighters - 'Medicine At Midnight'

As per Entertainment Weekly, this year's nominees were voted on by Recording Academy voting members from nearly 22,000 eligible entries that were released between September 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021. The final round of Grammy voting will take place from December 6, 2021-January 5, 2022.

The 64th awards show will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, and will air on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/ 5-8:30 p.m. PT.

