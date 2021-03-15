Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift wins album of the year, becomes first woman to receive top honour thrice

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift's album of the year win for 'Folklore' at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards has made her the first female artiste to win the top honour three times in her career.

She also won it in 2010 for her album 'Fearless' and again in 2015 for '1989'.

Prior to the pop singer, celebrated musicians Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra and Paul Simon have won the top prize thrice.

Swift's 'Folklore' defeated nominated albums by Jhene Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, HAIM, Dua Lipa and Post Malone to win the highest prize of the ceremony.

In her acceptance speech, the 31-year-old singer thanked her collaborators, Laura Sisk, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, for helping her write the songs during the coronavirus pandemic.