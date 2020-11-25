Grammys 2021 Nominations: BTS, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and more – check out the complete list

The 63rd edition of Grammy Awards will take place on January 31, 2021. On Tuesday, the official website unveiled its list of nominees under 83 categories.
The prestigious music award ceremony will be streamed live at 3:00 pm ET and 12 pm PT in addition to being broadcasted at CBS network at 8 pm ET and 5 PM PT.
Here’s the list featuring some of the main categories.
Record Of The Year
BLACK PARADE - Beyoncé
COLORS - Black Pumas
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch
SAY SO - Doja Cat
EVERYTHING I WANTED - Billie Eilish
DON'T START NOW - Dua Lipa
CIRCLES - Post Malone
SAVAGE - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé
Album Of The Year
CHILOMBO - Jhené Aiko
BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION) - Black Pumas
EVERYDAY LIFE - Coldplay
DJESSE VOL.3 - Jacob Collier
WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III - HAIM
FUTURE NOSTALGIA - Dua Lipa
HOLLYWOOD'S BLEEDING - Post Malone
FOLKLORE - Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
BLACK PARADE - Beyoncé
THE BOX - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore
CARDIGAN – Taylor Swift
CIRCLES – Post Malone
DON'T START NOW – Dua Lipa
EVERYTHING I WANTED - Billie Eilish
I CAN'T BREATHE - Dernst Emile II
IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING - Julia Michaels & JP Saxe
Best New Artist
INGRID ANDRESS
PHOEBE BRIDGERS
CHIKA
NOAH CYRUS
D SMOKE
DOJA CAT
KAYTRANADA
MEGAN THEE STALLION
Best Pop Solo Performance
YUMMY - Justin Bieber
SAY SO - Doja Cat
EVERYTHING I WANTED - Billie Eilish
DON'T START NOW - Dua Lipa
WATERMELON SUGAR - Harry Styles
CARDIGAN - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
UN DIA (ONE DAY) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
INTENTIONS - Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
DYNAMITE - BTS
RAIN ON ME - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
EXILE - Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Check out the complete list here.
The Recording Academy and CBS announced that the ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah who is known for hosting the Emmy Award-winning show - 'The Daily Show.'
"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Variety quoted Noah as saying.
"I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder; I'm not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys," Noah added.
"With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what's sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration. He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music's Biggest Night for the first time," Variety quoted Harvey Mason jr., chair and interim president and CEO of the Recording Academy.
