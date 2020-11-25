Grammys 2021 Nominations: BTS, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and more – check out the complete list

The 63rd edition of Grammy Awards will take place on January 31, 2021. On Tuesday, the official website unveiled its list of nominees under 83 categories.

The prestigious music award ceremony will be streamed live at 3:00 pm ET and 12 pm PT in addition to being broadcasted at CBS network at 8 pm ET and 5 PM PT.

Here’s the list featuring some of the main categories.

Record Of The Year

BLACK PARADE - Beyoncé

COLORS - Black Pumas

ROCKSTAR - DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

SAY SO - Doja Cat

EVERYTHING I WANTED - Billie Eilish

DON'T START NOW - Dua Lipa

CIRCLES - Post Malone

SAVAGE - Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Album Of The Year

CHILOMBO - Jhené Aiko

BLACK PUMAS (DELUXE EDITION) - Black Pumas

EVERYDAY LIFE - Coldplay

DJESSE VOL.3 - Jacob Collier

WOMEN IN MUSIC PT. III - HAIM

FUTURE NOSTALGIA - Dua Lipa

HOLLYWOOD'S BLEEDING - Post Malone

FOLKLORE - Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

BLACK PARADE - Beyoncé

THE BOX - Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore

CARDIGAN – Taylor Swift

CIRCLES – Post Malone

DON'T START NOW – Dua Lipa

EVERYTHING I WANTED - Billie Eilish

I CAN'T BREATHE - Dernst Emile II

IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING - Julia Michaels & JP Saxe

Best New Artist

INGRID ANDRESS

PHOEBE BRIDGERS

CHIKA

NOAH CYRUS

D SMOKE

DOJA CAT

KAYTRANADA

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Best Pop Solo Performance

YUMMY - Justin Bieber

SAY SO - Doja Cat

EVERYTHING I WANTED - Billie Eilish

DON'T START NOW - Dua Lipa

WATERMELON SUGAR - Harry Styles

CARDIGAN - Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

UN DIA (ONE DAY) - J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

INTENTIONS - Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

DYNAMITE - BTS

RAIN ON ME - Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

EXILE - Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Check out the complete list here.

The Recording Academy and CBS announced that the ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah who is known for hosting the Emmy Award-winning show - 'The Daily Show.'

"Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event," Variety quoted Noah as saying.

"I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder; I'm not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys," Noah added.

"With a knack for keeping viewers engaged and entertained, Trevor is the perfect choice to lead us through what's sure to be an incredible evening full of music, unforgettable moments, unity and inspiration. He is a dynamic host, comedian and personality, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Grammy stage as host of Music's Biggest Night for the first time," Variety quoted Harvey Mason jr., chair and interim president and CEO of the Recording Academy.