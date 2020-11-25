Grammys 2021: Justin Bieber ‘feels weird’ after his album ‘Changes’ nominated under Pop Vocal instead of R&B

Chair and Interim Recording Academy President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. was joined by artists, including past Grammy winners and nominees, in a live event to announce this year's nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards on Tuesday.

Topping the list of nominations - Beyonce came out on top with nine, followed by Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa with six apiece.

Hours before the nomination, the Recording Academy had announced the ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. The prestigious music award ceremony will be streamed live on January 31, 2021, at 3:00 pm ET and 12 pm PT.

Justin Bieber has been nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance "Yummy", Best Pop Duo/Group Performance "Intentions", Best Pop Vocal Album "Changes", and Best Country Duo/Group Performance "10,000 Hours".

However, the 26-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter “felt weird” after his album “Changes” was nominated under Pop Vocal instead of R&B.

Taking it up on Instagram Bieber posted his statement which read, “To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album! To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn't what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honoured to be nominated either way.”

He captioned it as, “Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms.”