Grammys 2021: Harry Styles, BTS, Taylor Swift and more to perform

The Recording Academy has announced the names of the artistes set to perform at the 63rd Grammy Awards and the list includes big wigs of music industry like Taylor Swift, BTS, Harry Styles, Chris Martin, Cardi B, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

The full performance lineup of the 2021 ceremony, which was uploaded on the official website of Grammy Awards, also feature Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, singers Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard and Miranda Lambert.

According to the press release, "Artists will be coming together, while still safely apart, to play music for each other as a community and celebrate the music that unites us all." Rapper Lil Baby, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch will also perform.