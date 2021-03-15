Grammys 2021: Beyonce's 9-yr-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is the second-youngest winner in history

On Monday, while Beyonce broke the record set by veteran singer Alison Kraus for most number of Grammy wins, her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter became the second youngest act to win a Grammy.
Blue Ivy Carter, , credited as a collaborator on the song 'Brown Skin Girl', became the second youngest to win the award in the show's history following Leah Peasall's win at the age of eight in 2002.
Beyonce, who was nominated in nine categories and won in four, said, "As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. And so, I want to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."
Congratulating her daughter, she added, " know my daughter is watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I'm so proud of you. And I'm so honored to be your Mommy."
'Brown Skin Girl' is a part of 'The Lion King: The Gift' (Deluxe Edition) album. The album has songs inspired by the film 'The Lion King,' where Beyoncé voiced the character Nala. The little one's vocals are also featured at the beginning and end of the track
Last year in June, Blue Ivy won her first-ever BET Award for her work on the song that celebrates the natural beauty of the coloured girls.
In 2019, the nine-year-old was also awarded the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award at Soul Train Awards for her contribution to the tune.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)