Grammys 2021: Beyonce's 9-yr-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter is the second-youngest winner in history

On Monday, while Beyonce broke the record set by veteran singer Alison Kraus for most number of Grammy wins, her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter became the second youngest act to win a Grammy.

Blue Ivy Carter, , credited as a collaborator on the song 'Brown Skin Girl', became the second youngest to win the award in the show's history following Leah Peasall's win at the age of eight in 2002.

Beyonce, who was nominated in nine categories and won in four, said, "As an artist, I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. And so, I want to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world."