e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Hollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

Grammy winning 'Juicy Fruit' musician James Mtume dies at 76

James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best was best known for the 1983 smash 'Juicy Fruit' and his work with Miles Davis and other top jazz musicians
ANI
Advertisement

Washington [US]: James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer best known for the 1983 smash 'Juicy Fruit' and his work with Miles Davis and other top jazz musicians, has died at the age of 76.

According to Variety, the news was confirmed by his son to a music publication, among other sources, though no cause was cited.

Mtume's affiliation with Davis began with 1972's funk-driven 'On the Corner,' and he also worked with jazz greats such as pianist McCoy Tyner, trumpeter Art Farmer, keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith Jr., saxophonists Gato Barbieri and Pharoah Sanders and even Duke Ellington.

In his solo music, Mtume ran the gamut from disco to avant-garde jazz, as well as dramatic compositions for television ('New York Undercover') and film ('Native Son').

Mtume also produced and co-wrote hit singles for Stephanie Mills ('Never Knew Love Like This Before') and Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway ('The Closer I get To You') in collaboration with his musical partner and fellow Davis alum Reggie Lucas.

He was born into jazz royalty in Philadelphia as the son of saxophonist Jimmy Heath. Raised by his stepfather, Philly jazz pianist James Forman, the young musician grew up with activist roots and moved to California in the mid-'60s on a swimming scholarship.

ALSO READ

FPJ Anniversary 2021: Time travelling to the days when the city’s streets pulsated with jazz music FPJ Anniversary 2021: Time travelling to the days when the city’s streets pulsated with jazz music

There, he joined the Black empowerment group, the U.S. Organization, and recorded his earliest solo albums starting with 'Alkebu-Lan - Land of the Blacks'.

After returning to the East Coast, Mtume played with jazz bandleaders such as McCoy Tyner and Freddie Hubbard as well as recording with his uncle, Albert 'Tootie' Heath on the 'Kawaida' album.

Around this time Mtume joined Miles Davis' band for a four-year stint that included some of the jazz legend's most adventurous material, including 'Dark Magus' and 'Pangaea'.

As per Variety, an active advocate for young musicians, executives and activists, Mtume said in a 2014 Red Bull Music Academy speech, "I believe that every generation produces its own music, and actually, this is one of the most fertile times ever for young artists, with the Internet and social media." He continued, "But we are reaching the point of considering 'How are we defining and redefining originality?' One of the things that is missing is people having their own fingerprint on their music. And that's the most important thing, having your own voice."

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Golden Globes 2022: From Will Smith to Kate Winslet - complete list of winners Golden Globes 2022: From Will Smith to Kate Winslet - complete list of winners
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Advertisement