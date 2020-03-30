Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie dies from complications of COVID-19

New Delhi: Grammy-winning country music legend Joe Diffie passed away on Sunday due to coronavirus complications. He was 61.

The news was shared on the official Facebook page of the star which said he died on Sunday "from complications of coronavirus." Two days before his death, on Saturday, the legendary singer had revealed the information of being tested positive for coronavirus on his official Facebook page.

In the statement, the musician said: "I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment after testing positive for coronavirus." He also further stated that he and his family are expecting some "privacy" at this time.