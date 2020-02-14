Grammy winner Billie Eilish drops 'James Bond' theme song 'No time to die'

Washington D.C.: Grammy winner Billie Eilish took fans on a musical ride as she dropped the much-awaited theme song for the forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' on Friday.

The news of Billie going to croon the theme song for the 25th instalment of the upcoming spy-thriller 'No Time to Die' has been the talk of the town ever since she was signed to sing the song.

The 18-year-old singer dropped the news of the release of the song on Instagram and wrote: "No Time To Die" OUT NOWWWWWW." Her followers gave a considerable amount of positive comments for the song.