Grammy Awards 2021 postponed to March amid spike in COVID-19 cases

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40 per cent of the deaths in California. It is the third state to reach the 25,000 death count.

An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the states 40 million residents. County health officials fear the incoming Christmas and New Years surge.

"The Daily Show" host and comedian Trevor Noah is set to host the 2021 Grammys, where Beyonce is leading contender with nine nominations.