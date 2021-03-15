Grammy Awards 2021: From Beyonce to Billie Eilish - complete list of winners

The Grammys 2021 kicked off on Sunday. The 63rd edition was delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah hosted this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Beyonce captured her first trophy of the day for Best Music Video, an award she shared with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who was in the clip for 'Brown Skin Girl'.

She also took home her second award for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. "Imma cry!" said Megan via video chat to accept the award for Best Rap Performance for 'Savage'.

Billie Eilish took home a Grammy for James Bond theme song 'No Time to Die', bagging the visual media trophy.

Kanye West won his first gospel Grammy, for his 'Jesus Is King' album. It was his first honour from the Recording Academy in eight years, and his 22nd career Grammy.

John Legend took home the award for 'Bigger Love' in the best R&B album category.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga took home the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for megahit 'Rain On Me' from Gaga's latest album 'Chromatica'.

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber were named winners in the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance for '10,000 Hours'.

Megan Thee Stallion took home the award in the Best News Artist category.

Miranda Lambert took home the Grammy for the best country album 'Wildcard'.

British heartthrob Harry Styles took home his first-ever Grammy for the Best Pop Solo Performance for his hit track 'Watermelon Sugar'.

H.E.R. won Song of the Year for 'I Can't Breathe'.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny won his first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for 'YHLQMDLG'.

(This story is being updated in real time.)

As per Variety, Beyonce captured her first trophy of the day for Best Music Video, an award she shared with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who was in the clip for 'Brown Skin Girl'.

Beyonce took home her second award for her collaboration with Megan. "Imma cry!" said Megan via video chat to accept the award for Best Rap Performance for 'Savage', fanning her eyes as she thanked Beyonce along with her late mother.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event was cut down to size and mainly had a home viewing audience.

The nominations for music's biggest night were announced on November 24, 2020.

Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions.