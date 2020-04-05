'Graham Norton is going to...': Taika Waititi's wish for Robert Downey Jr has left the internet puzzled

Robert Downey Jr aka Tony Stark/Iron Man celebrated his 55th birthday on Saturday, April 4. Several fans and celebrities took to social media to wish the actor. However, filmmaker Taika Waititi's wish for Robert has left the internet confused.
On the occasion of Robert Downy Jr's birthday, Taika Waititi took to his Twitter handle and wished the actor. He wrote, "Happy Birthday,@RobertDowneyJr!!!", beside a picture of telivision presenter Graham Norton.
Check out the tweet here:
Waititi's birthday wish for Robert left fans puzzled and they took to the comments section to react to it. Here's how netizens reacted:
Besides Taika Watiti, Mark Ruffalo, Lexi Rabe and Josh Brolin were among the others who wished Robert on his 55th birthday.
Avengers' star Lexi Rabe had the sweetest birthday tribute for the actor. Sharing an adorable picture of the duo she wrote, "With each decade you have added new words to your definition. Today we Marvel at the wonders this Ironman will have I store for the next ten years! -Happy Birthday . Rabes - I met you a when I was 5 and called you my fake daddy. But you have changed my life forever. I do and always will ~Love You 3000~ Lexi"
Here's the post:
