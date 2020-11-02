Grace & grit: Chrissy Teigen is moving on post the loss of her baby

After the tragic loss of her baby boy Jack in September, model Chrissy Teigen has now made a comeback on social media after two months hiatus. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Chrissy shared a video of her friends donating blood in honour of her baby, named Jack. Overwhelmed with the ‘beautiful gesture’, Chrissy thanked all her friends and revealed that her heart is full of ‘warmth and happiness’.
The 34-year-old model wrote (in sic), “Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption “Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend.”
“Phewwwww the tears. I’m overwhelmed by our circle of friends. The love I feel for each and every person in our circle actually makes me ache. @kimmiekyees, I’ve known you for so many years now. You know every story, you hear every life gripe, you’re amazing at what you do but the way you treat my kids and family is cherished always. To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful,” she further added.
The model and her singer husband, John Legend were expecting their third child, but unfortunately Chrissy suffered partial placenta abruption which led to heavy bleeding and eventually a miscarriage.
Recently, the model made her presence felt again on social media, where she informed her fans about her special tattoo. Chrissy who is married to ‘All of Me’ hitmaker Legend for over seven years, paid tribute to their late son, Jack by getting their baby’s name inked on her wrist. Chrissy took to Twitter and posted a picture of herself holding the hands of her musician husband, flashing name of her baby’s name ‘Jack’ written on her wrist. The new ink is next to the model’s previous tattoo, which read “John – Luna – Miles”. Chrissy, who is a mother to Luna (4 years old) and Miles (2 years old), is slowly getting out of the trauma.
