Grace & grit: Chrissy Teigen is moving on post the loss of her baby

After the tragic loss of her baby boy Jack in September, model Chrissy Teigen has now made a comeback on social media after two months hiatus. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Chrissy shared a video of her friends donating blood in honour of her baby, named Jack. Overwhelmed with the ‘beautiful gesture’, Chrissy thanked all her friends and revealed that her heart is full of ‘warmth and happiness’.

The 34-year-old model wrote (in sic), “Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption “Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend.”