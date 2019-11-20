Gordon Ramsay shells out Rs 46 lakh for Ed Sheeran to perform on daughter's 18th birthday

London: Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly spent almost $65,000 to have popular singer Ed Sheeran perform at his daughter Tilly's 18th birthday party.

The celebrity chef hosted an extravagant James Bond-themed bash for his daughter at London's exclusive Cuckoo Club on Saturday, November 16, which included chart-topper Sheeran performing a five-song set, according to Britain's The Sun newspaper, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Following his main performance, the star, who charges $64,740 for private shows, apparently led the crowd, including the teenager's pals Brooklyn Beckham and Romeo Beckham, to sing a rendition of "Happy Birthday".

A source told the publication: "Tilly's bash was next level. It was clear Gordon had spared no expense in making sure it really was a night to remember.

"Ed is Tilly's favourite singer so it meant the world to her that he was there, even though his set didn't come cheap," they continued. "The whole party had a James Bond theme, with drinks topped with her face or the 007 logo and guests encouraged to come in black tie. There was even a 007 ice sculpture which you could drink shots out of."